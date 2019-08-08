PM Modi remembers bravehearts from J&K, says country has to realise their dream for peace

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered several bravehearts from Jammu and Kashmir who sacrificed their lives for the region, saying they all wanted peace and prosperity in the Valley and "we have to realise their dreams".

He was addressing the nation in a televised address days after the Centre revoked provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which remains under an unprecedented security cover and several restrictions.

[ PM's address to the nation Highlights: Modi underscore importance of defanging Article 370]

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of India, Modi said many police and defence personnel from the region and other parts of the country had sacrificed their lives for its peace and prosperity.

"They all wanted a peaceful, prosperous and developed Jammu and Kashmir, and we have to fulfil their dreams," he said.

Modi spoke about Maulvi Ghulam Din, who had informed the Indian forces about Pakistani infiltrators during the 1965 war between the two countries; and Rifleman Aurangzeb who was abducted and killed by terrorists in Kashmir last year. He said now Aurangzeb's two brothers are serving in the Army.

Modi also spoke about Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, who hails from Ladakh. He said Colonel Wangchuk was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second highest gallantry award, for his successful operation in the 1999 Kargil war. Rukhsana Kausar from Rajouri district, who took on armed terrorists in 2009 and managed to kill one of them, also found a mention in Modi's speech. She was felicitated with Kirti Chakra for her bravery.

