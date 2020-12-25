PM Modi releases next installment of PM-KISAN to over 9 cr farmers

First driverless train to be flagged off by PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing nine crore farmers virtually, as he released the next installment of financial aid - Rs 18,000 crore - as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday, 25 December.

Newest First Oldest First Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now interacting with farmers from six states I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon: Union Agriculture Minister PM Narendra Modi will shortly release Rs 18,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to over 9 crore farmers. Today, we can say with confidence that the entire amount will reach the farmers' accounts directly. This will greatly benefit the farmers: Union Agriculture Minister Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also listening to the PM's address from a gaushala temple in a village in southwest Delhi, news agency ANI reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing nine crore farmers virtually, as he releases the next installment of financial aid – Rs 18,000 crore – as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday, 25 December. The three farm laws are in the favour of the farmers. Nobody can remove MSP system or snatch farmers' land from them. The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' unions with an open heart: Union Home Minister Amit Shah The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain: Union Home Minister Amit Shah https://t.co/3IYFfd42GE pic.twitter.com/TiDvEXroea — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020 The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain: Union Home Minister Amit Shah PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers today with a click of a button. He is the true well-wisher of farmers: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mehrauli, Delhi The exercise comes at a time when some farmer unions have been agitating for weeks at Delhi's borders against the three farm laws and seeking that the legislations be repealed, a demand rejected by the government which has described them as beneficial for farmers. BJP leaders, from Union ministers to its MPs, MLAs, all elected representatives besides organisational members, will fan out across the country to attend the programme and speak to farmers as well. Meanwhile, the BJP is planning to ensure participation of over one crore farmers at thousands of venues across the nation when PM Modi will transfer Rs 18,000 crore to nine crore farmers. Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in 3 equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. As per the BJP, PM Modi will interact with the farmers from 6 different states during the event. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers via video-conferencing as the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to scale up the outreach plan amid the ongoing farmers protest over the new agri laws. The Prime Minister will also release the next installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) of more than Rs. 18,000 crore to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers via video-conferencing as the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to scale up the outreach plan amid the ongoing farmers protest over the new agri laws. The Prime Minister will also release the next installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) of more than Rs. 18,000 crore to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families. As per the BJP, PM Modi will interact with the farmers from 6 different states during the event. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion. Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in 3 equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the BJP is planning to ensure participation of over one crore farmers at thousands of venues across the nation when PM Modi will transfer Rs 18,000 crore to nine crore farmers. BJP leaders, from Union ministers to its MPs, MLAs, all elected representatives besides organisational members, will fan out across the country to attend the programme and speak to farmers as well. The exercise comes at a time when some farmer unions have been agitating for weeks at Delhi's borders against the three farm laws and seeking that the legislations be repealed, a demand rejected by the government which has described them as beneficial for farmers. PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers today with a click of a button. He is the true well-wisher of farmers: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mehrauli, Delhi The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain: Union Home Minister Amit Shah https://t.co/3IYFfd42GE pic.twitter.com/TiDvEXroea — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020 The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain: Union Home Minister Amit Shah The three farm laws are in the favour of the farmers. Nobody can remove MSP system or snatch farmers' land from them. The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' unions with an open heart: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing nine crore farmers virtually, as he releases the next installment of financial aid – Rs 18,000 crore – as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday, 25 December. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also listening to the PM's address from a gaushala temple in a village in southwest Delhi, news agency ANI reported. PM Narendra Modi will shortly release Rs 18,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to over 9 crore farmers. Today, we can say with confidence that the entire amount will reach the farmers' accounts directly. This will greatly benefit the farmers: Union Agriculture Minister I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon: Union Agriculture Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now interacting with farmers from six states

Nadda has also told all union ministers, MPs and MLAs to take part in the address. Letters have been sent to all state presidents and other senior leader. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will be present at a gaushala in Delhi from where he will interact with the farmers.

The PM will also released the next batch of financial aid of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-Kisan scheme. During the programme specially printed leaflets will be distributed that would speak of the benefits the farmers have got under the existing dispensation at the Centre. The text would be translated into local languages and distributed.

The interaction is part of a massive exercise by the government to combat the month long protests against the new farm laws. The party said that there would be 100 press conferences and 700 meetings to make the government's pro-farmer stance clear.