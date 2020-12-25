PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 cr as part of PM-KISAN scheme, says 'only farmers of Bengal deprived of benefits'

India

New Delhi, Dec 25: As the farmers' protests continue unabated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the next installment of financial aid - Rs 18,000 crore - as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to over 9 crore farmers on Friday, 25 December.

He also interacted with farmers from six states.

"It was the initiative of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government to ensure farmers get loan on low interest rates. Today is his birthday and we have marked the day by releasing an instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. These initiatives of the government should help farmers in undertaking crop diversification," PM Modi said while interacting with a beneficiary of the scheme from Odisha.

PM Modi said, "Today, more than Rs 18,000 crores have been directly deposited in the accounts of farmers; no middlemen, no commissions."

Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, PM Modi alleged that they have destroyed the state and was doing politics by stopping over 70 lakh farmers of the state from getting benefits of the Centre's flagship PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 is being provided every year.

The prime minister wondered while there were agitations against the new farm bills, no protests were visible against West Bengal's decision of not implementing PM-Kisan scheme. Around 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal are not getting the benefit of this scheme, which is fully funded by the Centre, he said while addressing a virtual event after releasing over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmer families under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN).

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal by the middle of this year. Modi said the Mamata Banerjee government has destroyed West Bengal and was playing politics by stopping benefits for farmers in the state. He said the entire country is benefiting from the PM-KISAN programme, but only one state, West Bengal, has not implemented this scheme.

As a result, over 70 lakh farmers are not able to take benefit of this scheme and this money is not reaching them, he said, adding that this is because of political reasons. Modi said more than 23 lakh West Bengal farmers have applied online to take advantage of this scheme, but the state government has stopped the verification process for so long. "Why there was no protest for ensuring PM-KISAN money," he said.

"If you listen to 15 years old speech of Mamta Ji, then you will know how much this ideology has ruined Bengal," he said. Modi said everyone knows how the state has been ruined by the political ideology of those who ruled there for decades.

"The public is watching those doing selfish politics very closely. The parties that do not speak on the benefit of farmers in West Bengal are engaged in harassing the citizens of Delhi here in the name of the farmers and are ruining the economy of the country," he said.

The PM released Rs 18,000 crore financial aid to the bank accounts of 9 crore farmers on Friday. Under the scheme, farmers falling into a scale fixed by the government are transferred an amount of Rs 6,000 every year. The money is deposited in three installments, of Rs 2,000 each.

Here are the Highlights:

Addressing a rally in Delhi's Mehrauli, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "PM Modi will release Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers today with a click of a button. He is the true well-wisher of farmers."

Shah further said, "The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I want to make it clear that the MSP system will remain." The Home Minister also reiterated that the three farm laws are in favour of farmers. "The three farm laws are in the favour of the farmers. Nobody can remove MSP system or snatch farmers' land from them. The government is ready to hold talks with farmers' unions with an open heart."

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said PM Narendra Modi will shortly release Rs 18,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to over 9 crore farmers. "Today, we can say with confidence that the entire amount will reach the farmers' accounts directly. This will greatly benefit the farmers," he said.

Narendra Singh Tomar said, "I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon."