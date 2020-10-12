PM Modi's virtual address to West Bengal during Durga Puja on the table

Rs 100 coin launched by PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Monday released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in the honour of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary.

PM Modi said that Rajmata dedicated her life to the poor. The special coin was muted by the Ministry of Finance.

Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life to the poor. She proved that for people's representatives not 'Raj Satta' but 'Jan Seva' is important. Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindiaji was a witness to every important phase of Indian politics from the independence movement to the decades after independence, the PM also said.

We learn from the life of Rajmata Scindia that one does not have to be born in a big family to serve others. All that is needed is love for the nation and a democratic temperament.

The life and work of Rajmata Scindia was always connected to the aspirations of the poor.

Her life was all about Jan Seva, PM Modi also said.

She was a Jana Sangh leader and one of the founding members of the BJP.

"Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. On this special day, commemorative coin of Rs 100 would be released at 11 AM. This is a part of her birth centenary celebrations and is yet another occasion to pay tributes to her great personality," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in a tweet.

Coming from a royal family, Scindia was one of the major faces of the saffron party and vocal proponent of its core Hindutva issues.

She was born on October 12, 1919. Her daughter Vasundhara Raje and grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia are senior BJP leaders.