PM Modi assures Andhra, Telangana CMs of all help after heavy rains cause loss of lives

Govt to soon take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls, says PM

PM Modi releases commemorative coin of Rs 75 to mark FAO's 75th anniversary

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Friday to mark the long-standing relation of India with Food and Agriculture Organisation.

PM Modi also has dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops.

The Prime Minister further said, this year's Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to the World Food Program is a big achievement and the nation is happy that people's contribution and association with it has been historic.

The occasion marks the highest priority accorded by the government to agriculture and nutrition, and is a testament of the resolve to completely eliminate hunger, undernourishment and malnutrition.

The occasion has been witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Organic and Horticulture Missions across the country.

"The journey of FAO in making the vulnerable classes and masses stronger, economically and nutritionally, has been unparalleled. India has had a historic association with FAO.

Indian Civil Service Officer Dr Binay Ranjan Sen was the Director General of FAO during 1956-1967. The World Food Programme, which has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, was established during his time. India's proposals for the International Year of Pulses in 2016 and the International Year of Millets 2023 have also been endorsed by FAO," the PMO said in statement.

Union Agriculture Minister, Finance Minister and Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister was present on the occasion.

Ballia: UP BJP MLA defends aide, says 'fired in self defence' | Oneindia News

While speaking on deciding the right age of woman in India PM Modi said, "Discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our daughters. From across the country, daughters write to me asking why hasn't the concerned committee given its decision yet. I assure all daughters that as soon as the report comes, govt will act on it."