PM Modi releases 5th volume of 'Dictionary of Martyrs'

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday released Dictionary of Martyrs - India's Freedom Struggle compiled by Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Ministry of Culture.

The ICHR and Ministry of Culture have completed a five volume series - 'Dictionary of Martyrs' - that identifies 14,000 martyrs between 1857 and 1947 without their ideological leanings. It shows the martyrs' biographical histories without associating them with Mahatma Gandhi or Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

A project to compile 'a national register of martyrs' was initiated by the National Implementation Committee for organizing celebrations of the 150th anniversary of the uprising of 1857 and 60 years of India's independence.

Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates Nagpur Metro

The ICHR accepted the project and necessary funds at the request of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It was decided that the project will produce a series of volumes entitled Dictionary of Martyrs: India's Freedom Struggle, 1857-1947, containing brief biographical notes based, to the extent possible, on authentic archival and other contemporary documents.