PM Modi recalls 'courage and righteousness' on Good Friday

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Good Friday recalled Jesus Christ, saying he devoted his life to serve others.

He said we should remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice on this day.

"Lord Christ devoted his life to serving others. His courage and righteousness stand out and so does his sense of justice. On Good Friday, we remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice," PM Modi tweeted.

The Congress also paid tribute by remembering the teachings of love, forgiveness and compassion of Lord Christ.

"Lord Jesus Christ's teachings of love, forgiveness and compassion must be inculcated by one and all to sail through these times. Wishing everyone a blessed #GoodFriday," the party tweeted from its official handle.

Good Friday is a solemn day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.