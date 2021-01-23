Fast-paced development of Assam in very important: PM Modi at Assam

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: It is Modi vs Mamata in Bengal

Guwahati, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Assam on Saturday which is his first in the run-up to the state assembly elections likely in April.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Sivasagar.

The venue for Modi's programme, where he will launch an Assam government initiative to distribute 1.06 lakh land allotment certificates at an event here today.

Formerly known as Rangpur, Sivasagar is in the part of Upper Assam, which saw strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on Friday online.

The PM said, the fast-paced development of Assam in very important to us. The way to 'Atmanirbhar Assam' is through 'Atmavishwaas' (self-confidence) among the people here. 40 per cent of the state's population is taking benefit of 'Ayushmaan Bharat' scheme of the Central government."

"NDA govt has always kept the preservation of the Assamese culture at its foremost intention behind implementing policies including the protection of the Assamese language and promotion of its literature."

The Centre-State double engine government is working to supply running water to all the households of the state.

While speaking on the pandemic PM Modi said, "The way the Assam government handled COVID-19 is praiseworthy. I am confident that Assam will take forward the vaccination drive now. I appeal to all to get vaccinated."