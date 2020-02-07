  • search
    PM Modi reaches Assam to celebrate signing of Bodo agreement

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Assam, to visit Kokrajhar area, to participate in celebrations of the signing of Bodo agreement. He will also address a public meeting today here. He was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati.

    This will be PM Modi's first visit to Assam since the state witnessed anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed preparations in Kokrajhar ahead of PM's visit to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo agreement.

    The Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti said that the state police is completely prepared ahead of the PM's visit.

    PM Modi defends NPR, CAA in Rajya Sabha, slams Opposition for spreading 'misinformation’

    PM Modi's visit comes days after the Assam government signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital on January 27.

    According to a government agreement, as the even is celebrations of the signing of Bodo agreement, therefore, nearly four lakh people are expected to attend the event from the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) districts and all over Assam.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi kokrajhar assam

