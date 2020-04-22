PM Modi ranks top among global leaders in fight against COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked top amongst world leaders in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Modi has the highest popularity among the global leaders as per a recent analysis done by pollster Morning Consult.

As of April 14, his net approval rating is 68, according to the pollster.

"Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the world in combating COVID-19. Ensuring safety and security for the Indian people on one hand and lending all necessary support to other nations on the other, he has been ranked number one amongst world leaders in the fight against the pandemic," Nadda said in a tweet.

Many Union ministers and other party leaders also tweeted about the highest approval ratings of Modi amidst the global fight against the pandemic, saying the country has full confidence in his leadership at the time of this crisis.

"Prime Minister leads India's fight against coronavirus from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for PM Narendra Modi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic," Ms Sitharaman claimed in her tweet.

The Finance Minister shared two graphs to back her claim, each of which showed "net approval (approval minus disapproval) among adult residents of each country".

As per the graphs Prime Minister Modi was shown to have an approval rating of 68 points; next were Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the United Kingdom's Boris Johnson.

However, PM Modi has been criticised by the opposition and civil society activists over his government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in India, which is now nearing 20,000 cases and has seen 640 people die.