PM Modi quits Chinese social media page Weibo

New Delhi, July 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has quit the Chinese social media page Weibo.

The mive comes a day after India imposed a ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. Although the decision to quit Weibo was taken shortly after the app ban, there was a delay as China had to grant permission.

Sources confirm that there was a delay in granting permission as it is a VIP account.

The quitting process is a complex one on Weibo and hence there was a delay, the source cited above also said.

This week India banned 59 Chinese apps stating that they are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defence of India.