  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi quits Chinese social media page Weibo

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has quit the Chinese social media page Weibo.

    The mive comes a day after India imposed a ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. Although the decision to quit Weibo was taken shortly after the app ban, there was a delay as China had to grant permission.

    PM Modi quits Chinese social media page Weibo

    Sources confirm that there was a delay in granting permission as it is a VIP account.

    Chinese social media sites delete PM's speech, MEA spokesman's remarks on border crisis

    The quitting process is a complex one on Weibo and hence there was a delay, the source cited above also said.

      Mumbai restricts gatherings, section 144 imposed in view of Covid| Oneindia News

      This week India banned 59 Chinese apps stating that they are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity, defence of India.

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi social media

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue