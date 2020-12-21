PM Modi proposes creation of library for traditional Buddhist literature

New Delhi, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed the creation of a library for traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures. We will be happy to create such a facility in India and will provide appropriate resources for it, the PM said that the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference. This forum has grown immensely over the years, contributing to discourses around furthering global peace, harmony and brotherhood, the PM also said.

In this journey, Samwad has remained true to its fundamental objectives which include-

To encourage dialogue and debate, to highlight our shared values and carry forward our ancient tradition of spiritual and scholarly exchanges.

The library will collect digital copies of all such Buddhist literature from different countries. It will aim to translate them, and make them freely available for all monks and scholars of Buddhism. The library will not only be a depository of literature. It will also be a platform for research and dialogue - a true Samwad between human beings, between societies, and between humans and nature, the PM said.

He also said that its research mandate will also include examining how Buddha's message can guide our modern world against contemporary challenge. Our actions today will shape the discourse in the coming times. This decade will belong to those societies that place a premium on learning and innovating together. It will be about nurturing bright young minds who will add value to the humanity in the times to come, PM Modi further added.

Discussions on global growth cannot happen only between a few. The table must be bigger. The agenda must be broader. Growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach. And, be in harmony with our surroundings, he said.

In the past, humanity often took the path of confrontation instead of collaboration. From Imperialism to the world wars. From the arms race to the space race. We had dialogues but they were aimed at pulling others down. Now, let us rise together, PM Modi urged.