After first phase voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form govt again: PM Modi

PM Modi promotes ‘Aatmanirbhar Bihar’; warns against ‘jungle raj’ during Motihari rally

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government worked for the poor across the country as he addressed an election rally in Bihar.

Addressing a third rally at Motihari, Modi said,''We enforced lockdown to ensure Covid does not reach the villages.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the JD(U)-led NDA government for the benefit of migrants and poor in the state during the coronavirus lockdown.

"NDA has lifted Bihar out of the 'bimaru' states. Every vote to the NDA will prevent Bihar from not getting bimar (sick)...Can we vote back those who made Bihar 'bimar'. I am happy that our efforts have liberated thousands of homes in Bihar from open defecation," he says, adding that the opposition is concerned only about their own family.

In a bid to strike a chord with the state's women voters, the prime minister said, "My mothers need not worry about whether they would be able to afford Chhath festivities a few weeks from now. Do remember this son of yours is sitting in Delhi. He will take care of all your needs". Modi said the opposition alliance remembered the poor only during the elections, and once they were over, they forgot them and cared only for their own family.

PM Modi said that 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' (self-reliant Bihar) will help in development in various sectors of Bihar. He said that equipment to help farmers in irrigation will be provided and firshery sector will be boosted. PM Modi said that women have a significant role in 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar'. "Soon, several mothers and daughters will be associated with...," he said.