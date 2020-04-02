  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi, Prince Charles discuss coronavirus pandemic

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with UK's Prince Charles on Thursday and discussed the coronavirus crisis, with the British royal hailing the Indian diaspora's role in combatting the pandemic.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    The prime minister conveyed his condolences for the loss of life in the UK over the past few days, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

    Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction that the Prince of Wales had recovered from his own recent indisposition and wished him good health.

    Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus last month. He expressed his appreciation for the members of the Indian diaspora in the UK, including many members of the National Health Service, who were playing a seminal role in combatting the pandemic, the statement said.

    The Prince of Wales also referred to the selfless work being done by religious and social organisations of the Indian community in the UK. He thanked the prime minister for the facilitation and assistance provided for UK citizens stranded in India during the present crisis.

    Modi also thanked Prince Charles for the keen interest he has always taken in Ayurveda. He explained the recent Indian initiative aimed at teaching basic yoga exercises through short animation videos, and disseminating easy home-made traditional remedies for enhancing immunity, the MEA said.

    Prince Charles appreciated the potential of these initiatives for enhancing health and wellbeing, especially in the present situation.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi prince charles

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X