  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 Baghdadi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi prays for Sujith Wilson who is trapped in borewell in TN

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his prayers are with the three-year-old Sujith, trapped in an abandoned borewell since Friday near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, saying every effort is underway to rescue him.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    He said he spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palanisamy about the rescue efforts.

    "My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM @EPSTamilNadu regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

    Sujith, who fell into the borewell while playing on October 25 near his house at Nadukattupatti. And was initially stuck at a depth of 35 feet but drifted further to over 70 feet with efforts to rescue him commencing last evening. Oxygen is being continuously supplied to the Sujith who has been trapped.

    Authorities are now trying to dig a parallel tunnel then connect via a horizontal passage.

    According to officials, six teams were involved in the rescue operations.

    Over 60 hours, Drilling underway as rescue ops continue to save Sujith Wilson trapped in borewell

    The operations continued as hundreds of people in the state prayed for the child with political leaders such as DMK president M K Stalin and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran joining them in wishing that the Sujith was rescued at the earliest.

    More BOREWELL News

    Read more about:

    borewell tamil nadu

    Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue