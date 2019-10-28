PM Modi prays for Sujith Wilson who is trapped in borewell in TN

New Delhi, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his prayers are with the three-year-old Sujith, trapped in an abandoned borewell since Friday near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, saying every effort is underway to rescue him.

He said he spoke with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palanisamy about the rescue efforts.

"My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to CM @EPSTamilNadu regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Sujith, who fell into the borewell while playing on October 25 near his house at Nadukattupatti. And was initially stuck at a depth of 35 feet but drifted further to over 70 feet with efforts to rescue him commencing last evening. Oxygen is being continuously supplied to the Sujith who has been trapped.

Authorities are now trying to dig a parallel tunnel then connect via a horizontal passage.

According to officials, six teams were involved in the rescue operations.

The operations continued as hundreds of people in the state prayed for the child with political leaders such as DMK president M K Stalin and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran joining them in wishing that the Sujith was rescued at the earliest.