PM Modi posts video of him feeding peacocks during morning routine of exercises

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted a video on his social media accounts in which he is seen feeding peacocks at his residence during his morning exercise routine.

The 1.47-minute video also has a few glimpses of the prime minister's daily walk from his home to his office within the Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Peacocks are often a regular companion of the prime minister during his exercise, sources said, noting that he has long shared an "unbreakable bond" with the environment and has also written two books on the matter.

Donald Trump campaign releases first commercial for Indian-Americans featuring PM Modi

At his residence, Modi has placed elevated structures, often found in rural India, where birds can make their nests, they said. Modi also posted a Hindi poem, 'An ode to nature', with the video. He first put the video on his Instagram account and shared on Twitter later.

The two books written by the prime minister to highlight his vision for the environment are 'Convenient Action: Gujarat's Response to Challenges of Climate Change' and 'Convenient Action- Continuity for Change', the sources noted.

His other book, 'Aankh Aa Dhanya Che', has poems on nature. It was originally written in Gujarati and then translated to several other languages. When the world spoke of climate change, Modi talked about "climate justice" and linked human value systems with the fight against climate change, they said.

"The prime minister pioneered the launch of International Solar Alliance to harness solar energy for a better future. He appeared on the show 'Man Versus Wild' where he highlighted India's ethos of living in harmony with nature," the sources added. As chief minister of Gujarat, Modi ensured that it was among the first states in India and the world to have a climate change department, they said.