PM Modi’s popularity intact says Rajnath Singh

The BJP's impressive performance in the northeastern states shows that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's popularity is intact, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.

"People can say, and even debate that in four years, a specific amount of work should had been done, which has not been done...

"But, one thing I can say with full confidence is that no one can raise any question on the credibility of the BJP leadership. The entire party and government have full faith in the prime minister, because he has undertaken development of the country in an inclusive manner," Singh said here.

Many people say that the Modi wave, which used to blow four years back, was missing. But, one can see that in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, the BJP and NDA formed the governments, he said.

"This is the popularity of the party leadership (Prime Minister Narendra Modi)... We have full faith in prime minister's intentions. I am of the view that the credibility of the prime Minister has risen rapidly," Singh said.

Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, said the state capital was developing at a fast pace, and he hoped that in coming days the city will be among the top-three cities of the country.

"Union minister Piyush Goel and his team will visit Lucknow on March 18, and he will start railway projects worth more than Rs 3,000 crore. This will help our city to attain new heights of development," the home minister said.

The Union Home minister also advised party workers to work for the interest of the people instead of seeking posts. "The day you win the hearts of the public, all the posts will appear to be smaller," he said.

OneIndia News

