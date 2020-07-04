PM Modi performed Sindhu Darshan during Ladakh visit: Watch video

  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Leh on Friday performed Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu.

    The PM also paid homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial's Hall of Game in Leh. He also visited the Army General Hospital and interacted with the injured soldiers. The soldiers it may be recalled were injured during the Galwan clash that took place on June 15.

    The Sidhu Darshan festival is celebrated along the banks of the Sindhu River on the full moon day every year.

    The festival is aimed at project the Indus or Sindhu as a symbol of India's unity. It is also celebrated for peaceful co-existence, communal harmony and is also a symbolic salute to the soldiers.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 13:32 [IST]
