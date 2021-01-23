Recent victory by Indian cricket team has a message for the youth: PM Modi

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: It is Modi vs Mamata in Bengal

COVID-19 vaccine: Brazil says ‘dhanyawad,’ the honour is ours says PM Modi

PM Modi pays tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence.

PM Modi will be in West Bengal on Saturday to address "Parakram Diwas" celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate Bose's birth anniversary.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary," the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Parakram Diwas: PM Modi in Kolkata for Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary celebrations

"A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country," he said.

The government has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897.