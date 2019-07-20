PM Modi pays tribute to Sheila Dikshit at her residence

New Delhi, July 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (81), who passed away following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Saturday. Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Prime Minister spent around five minutes at the residence of Sheila Dikshit.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, said Dikhsit made a noteworthy contribution to the development of the national capital.

In a tweet, the prime minister conveyed his condolence to the family members and supporters of the 81-year-old Congress leader, who passed away here on Saturday.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he said.

A three-time chief minister of Delhi, Dikshit passed away at a hospital here following a prolonged illness "Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi said in his tweet.