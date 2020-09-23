PM Modi pays tribute to Hindi poet Dinkar

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to legendary Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary, saying his timeless poems will continue to inspire all citizens.

    "Humble tributes to 'rashtra kavi' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ji on his birth anniversary. His timeless poems will continue to inspire not only literature-lovers but all countrymen," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

    Born at Simariya in Bihar in 1908, Dinkar's nationalistic poetry was considered inspirational during the freedom struggle, and his work remained a source of motivation for politicians and others, including during the movement against Emergency.

    Modi has often cited Dinkar's poetry.

      The three-time Rajya Sabha member died in 1974.

      X