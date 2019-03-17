PM Modi pays tribute to 'exceptional administrator' Manohar Parrikar

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to his former Cabinet colleague and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar in a series of tweets on Sunday. PM Modi extolled Parrikar's leadership and hailed him as 'builder of modern Goa'.

PM Modi tweeted, "Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

"Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress, " said PM Modi.

India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen.