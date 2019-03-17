  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi pays tribute to 'exceptional administrator' Manohar Parrikar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to his former Cabinet colleague and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar in a series of tweets on Sunday. PM Modi extolled Parrikar's leadership and hailed him as 'builder of modern Goa'.

    Goa CM Manohar Parrikar with PM Narendra Modi. File photo
    Goa CM Manohar Parrikar with PM Narendra Modi. File photo

    PM Modi tweeted, "Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

    Also read: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar passes away, Union Cabinet's condolence meet tomorrow

    "Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress, " said PM Modi.

    India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen.

    More manohar parrikar NewsView All

    Read more about:

    manohar parrikar narendra modi goa

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue