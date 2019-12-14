  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi only misled people in last 6 years: Manmohan Singh

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday alleged that his successor Narendra Modi misled the people by making "lofty promises" which he "failed" to fulfil.

    Addressing a mega 'Bharat Bachao' (Save India) rally at the Ramlila grounds here, the Congress leader said Modi had promised to take the country's economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024, double farmers' income and provide two crore new jobs every year for youths.

    Manmohan Singh

    "Six years ago, Narendra Modi showed lofty promises to people. Now it has been proved that all these promises were false and he has failed in fulfilling all the promises made and the people of the country were misled," he said.

      NEWS AT 3 PM DEC 14th, 2019

      Time has come to rise to save democracy and Constitution: Sonia Gandhi

      The rally was attended among others by top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, besides Congress chief ministers Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel. However, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was conspicuous by his absence.

      In his brief address, Manmohan Singh urged the people to strengthen the Congress party and the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in order "to take the country forward in the right direction".

      "It is our duty to strengthen the Congress party and strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, so that we can take the country forward in the real sense" he noted.

      'My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; will never apologises'

      He also urged Congress workers present at the rally in large numbers to take the message of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to every nook and corner of the country.

      "It is your responsibility. The enthusiasm in you will surely help give a new direction to the country," he noted.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      manmohan singh allegation narendra modi new delhi

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 16:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 14, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue