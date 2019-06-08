  • search
    PM Modi offers prayers at famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur

    Guruvayur (Ker), June 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kerala this morning, offered prayers at Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur. Prime Minister Modi reached Guruvayur, Kerala, on Saturday morning to offer prayers at the famed Lord Krishna temple.

    It is one of the most important places of worship for Hindus in Kerala and is often referred to as Bhuloka Vaikunta, which translates to as "Holy Abode of Vishnu on Earth".

    Modi left Kochi at 9.20 a.m and his helicopter landed at Sree Krishna College ground near here at 9.50 am. The prime minister reached in a special naval helicopter from the Kochi naval airport.

    After an hour-long 'darshan' at the temple, the prime minister will address a party meeting - Abhinandan Sabha - being organised by the BJP Kerala State committee. This will be Modi's first public meeting after assuming the chair of the prime minister for a second consecutive term.

    Rahul arrives in Wayanad, greeted him with "We are with you" placards

    He arrived in Kochi late Friday night and was received at the naval airport by Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and state Devaswam Minister Kadakampally Surendran. He stayed at the Government Guest House in Kochi.

    The presiding deity of the Guruvayur Temple is Vishnu, worshipped in the form of his avatar Krishna. The central icon is a four-armed standing Vishnu carrying the conch Panchajanya, the discus Sudarshana Chakra, the mace Kaumodaki and a lotus with a Holy basilgarland. This image represents the majestic form of Vishnu as revealed to Krishna's parents Vasudeva and Devaki around the time of Krishna's birth; this is the reason why Lord is worshipped in his baby form. Also, the temple is called "Dwarka of South India" due to Krishna's widespread presence. He is currently worshipped according to routines laid down by Adi Shankara.

