PM Modi now most followed active politician after Donald Trump's Twitter ban

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now become the most followed active politician on Twitter after the micro-blogging platform permanently suspended the account of US President Donald Trump due to the recent riots at the US Capitol.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Modi has 64.7 million followers as of now whereas Trump had 88.7 million followers before Twitter removed his account. However, Former US President Barack Obama, remains the most followed politician on Twitter with 127.9 million followers.

    Union home minister Amit Shah currently has 24.2 million followers, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal 21.2 million followers.

    Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now

    Twitter has announced that it had permanently suspended the account of outgoing US President Donald Trump due to 'risk of further incitement of violence'.

    The unprecedented move by the California-based social media platform comes two days after his supporters stormed the Capitol, bringing disgrace to the country and its democratic institutions. Five people, including a woman and a police officer, have died.

    'After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter - we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,' Twitter said in a statement on Friday.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 10, 2021, 19:39 [IST]
