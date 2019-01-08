PM Modi, Norwegian PM Solberg hold delegation-level talks

New Delhi, Jan 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg on a host of issues with an aim to expand the multi-faceted bilateral partnership.

Solberg, who arrived here on Monday, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

Later, Modi and Solberg held delegation-level talks and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties.

"Adding strength and momentum to our relationship. PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed his Norwegian counterpart @erna_solberg to India ahead of delegation-level talks. The leaders last met at India-Nordic Summit in April 2018. India & Norway share warm and friendly relationship," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Solberg and the two leaders had a good exchange of views on expanding ties across all sectors, officials said.

