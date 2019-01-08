  • search
    PM Modi, Norwegian PM Solberg hold delegation-level talks

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg on a host of issues with an aim to expand the multi-faceted bilateral partnership.

    Solberg, who arrived here on Monday, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

    PM Modi and PM Solberg

    Later, Modi and Solberg held delegation-level talks and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties.

    "Adding strength and momentum to our relationship. PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed his Norwegian counterpart @erna_solberg to India ahead of delegation-level talks. The leaders last met at India-Nordic Summit in April 2018. India & Norway share warm and friendly relationship," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

    [Need peaceful not military solution for Kashmir: Norway PM]

    Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Solberg and the two leaders had a good exchange of views on expanding ties across all sectors, officials said.

    PTI

    narendra modi erna solberg norway

