PM Modi, Nikki Haley discuss cooperation in counter-terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US permanent representative to the United Nations Nikki Haley discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism. Haley, who is on a visit to India, called on Modi in Delhi.

During the interaction, she noted the deepening relations between India and the US, particularly in the strategic and defence sectors.

"Both the dignitaries discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation, including on counter-terrorism and in multilateral fora. "They expressed confidence that strong India-US partnership will continue to be an important factor for global peace and prosperity," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The PM appreciated US President Donald Trump's South Asia and Indo-Pacific strategies and commended his initiative for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Haley conveyed greetings from President Trump while Modi warmly recalled their earlier meetings and interactions.

