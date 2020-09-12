'These schemes play an important role in changing the lives of rural women,' says Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a programme - 'Grih Pravesh' organised under Pradhan Mantookri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) in Madhya Pradesh, through video conference.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also participated in the event.

"This year, Diwali for all of you, the happiness of your festivals will be more joyful.I spoke with many who have got their pucca houses today and have got their dream home. Now 1.75 lakh families of Madhya Pradesh, who will have their own homes today. I also congratulate them and wish them all the best," PM Modi said.

"This day also reinforces the belief of crores of citizens that there are government schemes made with the right intention do become a reality and reach their beneficiaries. I can feel the satisfaction and confidence among those who have found their home today," he added.

''Generally, it takes an average of 125 days to build a house under PMAY. In this period of Corona, houses have been built & constructed in just 45-60 days under PM Housing Scheme. This is a good example of turning disaster into opportunity,'' PM said.

The Prime Minister said,''Under PM Garib Kalyan Abhiyan, work of worth Rs. 23,000 crores have been completed in many states of the country including Madhya Pradesh.''

''Priority is also being given to locally available and used goods, from materials to construction. The designs of the house are also being prepared and accepted according to the local needs, he said.

''Be it toilets built under PMAY or Swachhbharat , these schemes are not only providing facilities to the poor, but are also a great medium of employment and empowerment. In particular, these schemes are playing an important role in changing the lives of our rural women,'' Modi further said.

The chief minister also transferred online a cumulative amount of Rs 102 crore, which was the fourth and last installment of home finance, to 68,000 beneficiaries on Tuesday, officials said.

In a programme held in Mantralaya, Chouhan said that 17 lakh homes out of a total of 20.30 lakh have been completed under the rural component of PMAY, and the target for 2019-20 was to build six lakh homes, of which 3.45 lakh have been completed.

Those who could not get benefit of the scheme at this time will be covered under the ''Awas Plus'' scheme of PMAY, the CM added.

During his interaction with some beneficiaries, the CM was told by one Sushila Vishwakarma of Betul that she and her husband had built their home in 49 days on their own.

Dhar's Gulab Singh and Gwalior''s Namdeo, both beneficiaries, thanked the government for assistance under the scheme due to which they now have homes of their own.

Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayat and Rural Development Department) Manoj Shrivastava said the PM would interact with three beneficiaries during the function on September 12.

In Madhya Pradesh, 17 lakh poor households have benefited from this scheme till now. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh with a sharing ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and the State concerned. The scheme envisages construction of 2.95 crore houses by the year 2022.

The scheme has provisions for convergence with other schemes of Central Govt and States for providing LPG connection, electricity connection and safe drinking water. Madhya Pradesh Government, through its Samridh Paryavas Abhiyaan, has dovetailed 17 other schemes like social security, pension scheme, ration card, Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission etc to provide additional benefits to these people.