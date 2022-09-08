PM Modi mourns the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

PM Modi a great guy: says Trump, also hints at running for President again

New Delhi, Sep 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday.

"She will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," PM Modi tweeted. He also shared two photos of their meetings.

PM Modi said that he had memorable meetings with the Queen during his earlier visits. He wrote, "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. "

He also recalled about the Queen showing him the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her at her wedding. "During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi added.

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, died after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Thursday.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement said.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms, the BBC reported.

