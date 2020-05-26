PM Modi meets NSA, CDS over India-China face-off in Ladakh

New Delhi, May 26: Amid the escalating tensions with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with the three service chiefs, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, to review the situation.

The meetings comes at a time when Chinese and Indian troops have been skirmishing in Sikkim and Ladakh.

The prime ministers meet took place shortly after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a long security review meeting with CDS General Rawat and the three Services Chiefs on the China issue.

During the meeting, Singh was briefed by the Army Chief M M Naravane about the situation at the Line of Action Control. The Army Chief had two days back had taken stock of the situation.

Since the first skirmish on May 5, Chinese and Indian troops have held talks six times.

However with solution in sight, both sides continued to maintain aggressive posturing.

China has told India to stop building infrastructure even on its own side of the LAC. While asking China to maintain status quo at the border, India has said that the condition imposed is unacceptable.