PM Modi meets top economists amid concerns over slowdown

New Delhi, June 22: Amid growing concern over the slowdown in the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today attended an interactive session with over 40 economists and other experts, organised by NITI Aayog, on the theme "Economic Policy - The Road Ahead."

The meeting comes against the backdrop of recent Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showing that the economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, pushing India behind China, due to poor showing by agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

The CSO data had also shown that joblessness was at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

It also revealed that the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for fiscal 2018-19 (at 2011-12 prices) was at a five-year low of 6.8 per cent. The GDP growth was 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.

The meeting also assumes significance as it comes ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on July 5 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.