PM Modi meets members of JP Morgan International Council

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held meeting with high profile members of JP Morgan International Council and informed them about efforts being made to make India USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25.

The members of the council included former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, former US secretaries of state Condoleezza Rice and Henry Kissinger and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata.

"Very good interaction with the JP Morgan International Council, an illustrious gathering of top policy makers, thinkers, statesmen and stateswomen, captains of industry, innovators among others. Spoke about India’s efforts in health, education and becoming a USD 5 Trillion economy," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Modi also said he had great discussions with Kissinger, Blair and Rice, and talked about wide ranging global issues. "Great discussions with former British PM Tony Blair. He has made a long lasting contribution to his nation and has insightful views on a wide range of global issues...excellent discussions with these global thought leaders," he said.