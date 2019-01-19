  • search
    PM Modi meets his mother during Gujarat tour

    By Pti
    |

    Gandhinagar, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday met his nonagenarian mother Hiraba in Raisan village near here after he made a brief stopover on his way to Ahmedabad Airport.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Hiraba. PTI file photo
    Hiraba lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi in the village.

    The prime minister spent around 30 minutes with his mother and other family members in the morning and then left for Ahmedabad airport, sibling Pankaj said.

    PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat since January 17.

    PTI 

