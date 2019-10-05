PM Modi meets Sheikh Hasina; discusses defence, trade, connectivity

Focus on trade and connectivity

The leaders discussed on how to further deepen ties between India and Bangladesh and on a range of diverse areas including defence and security, trade and connectivity.

According to reports, the talks mainly focussed on cooperation between the two countries. Both sides expressed that they want to boost ties in areas defence, trade and connectivity.

Talks will energise Indo-Bangla relations

In a brief media statement, Modi said India accords priority to its ties with Bangladesh and increasing cooperation between the two neighbouring countries should be model for the entire world.

"I am happy that today's talks will further energise our bilateral ties," he said in presence of Hasina.

Modi said in the last one year, the two sides launched a total of 12 projects, including three inaugurated on Saturday, which reflected the intensity in ties between the two sides.

Hasina on meeting PM Modi

In her remarks, Hasina said ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years including in areas of maritime security, civil nuclear energy and trade.

Hasina meets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina. "EAM @DrSJaishankar had a warm conversation with Bangladesh PM #SheikhHasina. Reaffirmed India's highest priority to her relations with Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.