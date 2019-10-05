PM Modi meets Sheikh Hasina; discusses defence, trade, connectivity
New Delhi, Oct 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three projects and signed seven agreements after holding talks in New Delhi on Saturday.
One of the projects included import of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) from Bangladesh for distribution in the North Eastern states. The pacts signed after Modi-Hasina talks provided for deeper cooperation between the two countries in areas of water resources, youth affairs, culture, education and coastal surveillance.
Focus on trade and connectivity
The leaders discussed on how to further deepen ties between India and Bangladesh and on a range of diverse areas including defence and security, trade and connectivity.
According to reports, the talks mainly focussed on cooperation between the two countries. Both sides expressed that they want to boost ties in areas defence, trade and connectivity.
Talks will energise Indo-Bangla relations
In a brief media statement, Modi said India accords priority to its ties with Bangladesh and increasing cooperation between the two neighbouring countries should be model for the entire world.
"I am happy that today's talks will further energise our bilateral ties," he said in presence of Hasina.
Modi said in the last one year, the two sides launched a total of 12 projects, including three inaugurated on Saturday, which reflected the intensity in ties between the two sides.
Hasina on meeting PM Modi
In her remarks, Hasina said ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years including in areas of maritime security, civil nuclear energy and trade.
Hasina meets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina. "EAM @DrSJaishankar had a warm conversation with Bangladesh PM #SheikhHasina. Reaffirmed India's highest priority to her relations with Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a reception hosted by Bangladesh's envoy to India, Syed Muazzem Ali, said that she doesn't see a problem with the exercise. "I had a talk with PM Modi. Everything is okay," she was quoted as saying.
The two leaders had met in New York last week at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)