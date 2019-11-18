  • search
    PM Modi meets Bill Gates, praises his innovative Zeal, grassroots work

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, is contributing towards making the planet a better place.

    The prime minister made the remarks in a tweet after Bill Gates called on him this evening.

    "Wonderful meeting with @BillGates. Always a delight to interact with him on various subjects. Through his innovative zeal and grassroots level work, he is passionately contributing towards making our planet a better place," the prime minister said.

    PM Modi congratulates Gotabaya Rajapaksa for winning Sri Lankan polls, invites to visit India

    Earlier in the day, Bill Gates participated in an event where NITI Aayog launched the ''Health System for a New India: Building Blocks - Potential Pathways to Reform'' report.

    PM Modi was recently conferred an award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the ambitious Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

    Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 22:29 [IST]
