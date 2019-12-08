PM Modi meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital, enquires about his health

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met former Union Minister Arun Shourie at a hospital in Pune and enquired about his health.

"In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life," tweeted Modi.

The Prime Minister arrived at the Ruby Hall Clinic, where Shourie is admitted, around 6 pm.

Shourie is undergoing treatment after he fell on December 1 while out on a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa, some 60 kilometres from here.

The 78-year-old former BJP leader had suffered a brain injury, including internal bleeding and swelling, doctors had said.

Modi government resolves to make changes in IPC, CrPC, says Amit Shah

The journalist-turned-politician's family members are with him at the hospital. Shourie, a former BJP Rajya Sabha member, was Union minister for communications, information technology and disinvestment in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government during 1999-2004.

A prolific writer and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner, he also served as an economist with the World Bank during 1967- 1978.

Shourie, who is based in New Delhi, held the post of editor of "The Indian Express" during his decades-long career in journalism.

with PTI inputs