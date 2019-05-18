PM Modi meditates inside holy cave in Kedarnath as mega polls near end

oi-Deepika S

New Delh, May 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, a day after campaigning for the general election came to a close. The Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, has been visited multiple times by PM Modi during his ongoing term in the office.

Dressed in a traditional pahari outfit, Modi offered prayers at the temple for around half-an-hour and undertook circumambulation of the shrine. Modi meditated at the holy shrine and according to an official he will take stock of the ongoing development works in the temple town later in the day.

On his way to Kedarnath temple, PM Modi clicked a few pictures that he shared. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Majestic mountains! Clicked these pictures while on the way to Kedarnath."

This is his fourth visit to Kedarnath since assuming charge as the prime minister following the BJP's massive win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He will also go to the Badrinath shrine on Sunday during his two-day visit of the state. In Badrinath, he is scheduled to review a beautification project for the shrine area.

Modi flew 1.5 lakh km and addressed 142 public rallies during the most extensive campaign for a Lok Sabha election.

On 28 March 2019, the campaign started from Meerut. PM Modi addressed 142 public rallies, held four roadshows and, according to conservative estimates, he directly addressed about 1.5 crore people in these rallies. PM Modi's campaign involved air travel of around 1.5 lakh km

Modi is seeking a second term from India's 900 million voters after leading his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in 2014, with results due on May 23.