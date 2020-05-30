PM Modi lists CAA, Ram temple settlement among other achievements in his second term

New Delhi, May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday listed abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Temple issue, criminalisation of Triple Talaq and the amendment to the Citizenship Act among the key achievements during his second term, asserting that his government's decisions in the last one year were aimed at fulfilling the dream of making India a global leader.

In an open letter to the country's citizens on the first anniversary of his second term as the Prime Minister, he said in 2019 the people voted not merely for continuity but also with the dream of taking India to new heights and making it a global leader. "The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream," he said.

"Article 370 (abrogation) furthered the spirit of national unity and integration," he said of the Centre's decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into Union Territories in August last year.

Referring to the Supreme Court's unanimous judgement on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said it brought an amicable end to a debate persisting for centuries. The Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case last year, paved the way for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The barbaric practice of Triple Talaq has been confined to the dustbin of history," PM Modi said in reference to the legislation last year that made giving instant oral triple talaq or talalq-e-biddat a criminal offence with provisions of jail term up to three years.

Referring to the amendment to the Citizenship Act, Modi said it was an "expression of India's compassion and spirit of inclusiveness". The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim majority countries on the ground of religious persecution.

Its passage last year had prompted intense protests in various parts of the country with the Opposition parties and social groups alleging that it was discriminatory.

Listing other key decisions of his government that added "momentum to the nation's development trajectory", PM Modi said the creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff was a long-pending reform that has improved coordination among the armed forces. At the same time, India has stepped up preparations for Mission Gaganyaan, he said.