    PM Modi likely to visit Varanasi, Gujarat before swearing-in

    New Delhi, May 25: After winning a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Narendra Modi is likely to visit Varanasi before taking oath.

    PM Modi will visit his constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and home state Gujarat before the oath taking ceremony on May 28 and 29, respectively.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    Modi will meet his mother Hiraben to seek her blessings. However, there is no clarification on his swearing-in ceremony yet which reportedly is likely to be held on May 30.

    How 'Modi-bashing' backfired

    Modi, who was also in the fray from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, this time won by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes. During the election campaign, he did road shows in Varanasi and also participated in Ganga Aarti.

    Sweeping clean the country in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP routed the Congress, which could barely improve beyond its 2014 tally of 44 seats.

    New dawn awaits for PM Modi as he firms up for second term

    The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

    Varanasi Fact Check
    Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party
    1 Narendra Modi 674664 BJP
    2 Shalini Yadav 195159 SP
    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
