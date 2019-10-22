PM Modi likely to visit Saudi Arabia on Oct 29 for investment summit

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Saudi Arabia on a day-long visit on October 29 to participate in an annual investment forum to be held there, official sources said on Tuesday.

Modi's visit comes months after Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a visit to India in February.

Modi will attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), an annual investment forum being held on October 29-31. Saudi Arabia had said last month that it is looking at investing USD 100 billion in India in areas of petrochemicals, infrastructure and mining among others, considering the country's growth potential.

Saudi Ambassador Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati had said India is an an attractive investment destination for his country, the world's biggest oil exporter, and it is eyeing long-term partnerships with New Delhi in key sectors such oil, gas and mining.