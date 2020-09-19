PM Modi likely to discuss coronavirus situation with CMs of 7 states on Sep 23

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair a meeting of the chief ministers of seven states next week to review the coronavirus situation. The meeting is likely to be held on September 23.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh among others are expected to attend the meeting.

The prime minister has been regularly holding meetings to review the pandemic situation across the country with a focus on states/UTs where the situation is more serious.

His last COVID-19 review meeting was on August 11 with chief ministers and representatives of 10 most-affected states, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, India recorded 93,337 fresh infections in a day, which took the grand total past 53 lakh cases. 95,880 coronavirus patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry data showed the country's recovery rate now stands at 79.28 per cent - the highest in the world.

India- the second worst coronavirus hit country in the world after the United States - also recorded 1,247 deaths in a day, taking its total count to 85,619.

About 60 per cent of the country's active coronavirus cases are concentrated across five worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.