PM Modi likely to address virtual UNGA General Debate on Saturday

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on Saturday. PM Modi is presently scheduled as the first speaker at 6:30 pm (NY Time: 9 am).

For the first time in the UN''s 75-year history, the annual General Assembly session this year will be held virtually and heads of state and government will not be physically attending the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. World leaders will submit pre-recorded video statements for the session.

PM Modi''s pre-recorded video statement is expected to be broadcast at the UN General Assembly hall in New York around 9 am local time (6:30 PM IST) and added that he is scheduled as the first speaker in the forenoon.

Some of the priority issues for India at the ongoing 75th session of UN General Assembly will be to push for strengthening global action against terrorism, they said.

Reports said that India will pitch for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of terror entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees.

Being one of the largest troops contributing nations to the UN, India will also seek to engage intensively in finalising of mandates for the UN peacekeeping mission, they said.

In first phone call, PM Modi and Japan's Yoshihide Suga agree to boost ties

Reports also said that continuing with active engagement on issues relating to sustainable development and climate change will be another priority for India.

India will also highlight its role as a "pharmacy to the world" while elaborating on its contribution to global cooperation against COVID-19 by aiding more than 150 countries, they said.

India''s role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN development partnership fund will also be explained at the summit.

Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia News

India will also reiterate its commitment to the idea of global partnership under the sustainable development goals, including on climate change.

India's priorities will be to ensure inclusive and responsible solutions for international peace and security, effective response to international terrorism, new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, technology for all and streamlining of UN peacekeeping.

The General Assembly session had particular significance this year as it would have commemorated 75 years of the existence of the United Nations and would have seen tremendous participation from leaders of the 193 member states to mark the event.