YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi likely get vaccination in second phase of drive: Reports

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be vaccinated in the second phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive launched on January 16, according to the sources.

    Along with the Prime Minister, all the current Chief Ministers will take the vaccine against coronavirus, said the sources.

    PM Modi likely get vaccination in second phase of drive: Reports
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    After healthcare and frontline workers such as police, armed forces and municipal workers, the third category to be vaccinated is likely to be people over the age of 50, followed by those who are below 50 but suffer from co-morbidities.

    7.86 lakh healthcare workers got COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far: Centre

    So far, the government officials had been saying this category would comprise 'senior citizens' and the 'elderly', and it was expected that this group would consist of people over the age of 65.

    PM Modi had earlier said there was no need to panic and that everyone above 50 years of age will be vaccinated in the second phase.

    Here is a list of all the world leaders who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far:

    US President Joe Biden

    US President 78 years old Joe Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine live on television, last month.

    US Vice President Kamala Harris

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was injected with her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine a week after Biden got vaccinated.

    Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, were vaccinated against Covid-19 by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

    Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was vaccinated against Covid-19 on December 20, kicking off the country's nationwide inoculation exercise.

    Pope Francis and former Pope Benedict

    The Pope has been urging people to get the vaccine, stating that it was their "ethical duty" to protect not only themselves but also those around them.

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman received his first of two Covid-19 vaccine.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X