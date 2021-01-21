PM Modi likely get vaccination in second phase of drive: Reports

Number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 more than double number of active cases:Govt

New Delhi, Jan 21: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be vaccinated in the second phase of COVID-19 inoculation drive launched on January 16, according to the sources.

Along with the Prime Minister, all the current Chief Ministers will take the vaccine against coronavirus, said the sources.

After healthcare and frontline workers such as police, armed forces and municipal workers, the third category to be vaccinated is likely to be people over the age of 50, followed by those who are below 50 but suffer from co-morbidities.

So far, the government officials had been saying this category would comprise 'senior citizens' and the 'elderly', and it was expected that this group would consist of people over the age of 65.

PM Modi had earlier said there was no need to panic and that everyone above 50 years of age will be vaccinated in the second phase.

Here is a list of all the world leaders who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far:

US President Joe Biden

US President 78 years old Joe Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine live on television, last month.

US Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was injected with her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine a week after Biden got vaccinated.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, were vaccinated against Covid-19 by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was vaccinated against Covid-19 on December 20, kicking off the country's nationwide inoculation exercise.

Pope Francis and former Pope Benedict

The Pope has been urging people to get the vaccine, stating that it was their "ethical duty" to protect not only themselves but also those around them.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman

Saudi Arabia's King Salman received his first of two Covid-19 vaccine.