oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most popular politician on the social media in the country as he led the highest number of trends on platforms like Twitter, Google Search and YouTube during August to October period, according to a report by Checkbrand.

Checkbrand, an online sentiment analysis company, analysed online sentiment for top 95 political leaders as well as top 500 influencers on social media between August and October this year. It analysed more than 100 million online impressions for the maiden edition of the report.

"Prime Minister Modi has ruled the maximum Trends (Twitter, Google Search, Wiki, YouTube etc) in the last quarter with 2,171 trends, followed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy with 2,137 trends," the report said.

Other leaders who led significant trends include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, it added.

For the report, 86,400 ''Trends'' -- which refers to the top 20 topics driving highest engagement in a day on various digital platforms -- were analysed.

As per the report, Modi had a consolidated brand score of 70, which is almost double that of the nearest political leader.

Brand score is based on five parameters -- followers (20), trends (10), sentiment (30), engagement (20) and mentions (20).

Home Minister Amit Shah''s score was 36.43 followed by the late former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi at 31.89, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prema Khandu at 31.89 and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at 27.03.

Gogoi passed away on Monday.

"The brand value in monetary terms basis the engagement and followers for Prime Minister Modi stood at Rs 3.36 billion (Rs 336 crore), for Amit Shah at Rs 3.35 billion (Rs 335 crore), followed by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal at Rs 3.28 billion (Rs 328 crore)," it added.

Brand value was calculated on the basis of followers, engagement and trends of the person, and then deducting negative mentions and sentiments.

ADG Online and Checkbrand.online Managing Director Anuj Sayal said the company has developed a tool that can help brands understand their worth and improve it further wherever required.

"Despite (there) being almost 25 per cent negative sentiment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his brand value is the highest amongst 95 chosen leaders," he added.

The report also said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had 40,000 mentions on social media in the last three months.

"... the collective engagement of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah of 4.9 million was more than rest of the collective engagement of 92 political leaders of various parties, including other BJP leaders," the report added.