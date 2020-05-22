  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi leaves for West Bengal to assess cyclone impact

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning left for West Bengal to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan He would later in the day visit Odisha.

    PM Modi leaves for West Bengal to assess cyclone impact

    Modi will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings in the two states, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed. Chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik would join the prime minister during the aerial survey in their respective states.

    IMD used latest technology to give accurate forecast on Cyclone Amphan: DG M Mohapatra

    Cyclone Amphan has left 77 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas. It also wreaked havoc in Odisha, damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.

    The extremely severe cyclonic storm has weakened and moved to Bangladesh, the IMD said.

    This is the prime minister's first visit outside the national capital after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed on the midnight of March 24.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi cyclone

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue